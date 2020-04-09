Halsey Donates 100,000 Masks To L.A. Hospitals
Halsey is helping frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 fight.
She has donated 100,000 masks to different hospitals in the Los Angeles area.
In an Instagram post, Halsey wrote, “Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans.”
She continued, “I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.”