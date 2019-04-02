Hangover-Free Synthetic Alcohol Is Currently In Development

Imagine going out for a few drinks without having a hangover the following day, that is the dream of Imperial College London’s director of the neuropsychopharmacology unit David Nutt.

Nutt has helped to develop 90 compounds that will make you feel tipsy but won’t give you dry mouth, headaches or nausea.

Nutt originally predicted that his synthetic alcohol would replace traditional alcohol by 2050, but it looks like you could be drinking it in the next five years.

Nutt has a name for his synthetic creation, Alcarelle, which he is eager to see how the industry will use the alcohol, saying “The drinks industry employs really creative people.”

