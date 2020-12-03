      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Responds To Criticism About His Vogue Cover

Dec 2, 2020 @ 11:17pm

After Harry Styles appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine wearing a Gucci dress, conservative commentator Candace Owen criticized him.

She tweeted, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the West, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”  Now Harry has responded.  He clapped back by posting a photo wearing a powder blue ruffled suit with a banana in his mouth and captioned the photo, “bring back manly men.”  Do you see a problem with Harry wanting to wear a dress?

