HBO to Stream 500 Hours of Programming for Free, Unlocks Nine Original Series

Apr 2, 2020 @ 7:21pm

On April 3rd, HBO will make several of its titles available to stream for free for your Quarantine & Chill with no subscription required.
People will now have unlimited access to 500 hours of programming via its HBO Now and HBO Go platforms.
This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of a paywall.
Titles include, The Wire, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Silicon Valley, Ballers and Barry.
They are also making 10 documentaries and 20 theatrical films available.

