Here’s When to Take a Potty Break During “Avengers: Endgame”

“Avengers: Endgame” is in theaters today and the movie is three hours long. That being said, you just might have to take a pee break and here are the best moments in the film to answer nature’s call.

The first time is about 55 minutes into the movie in a scene set in Japan. After that, there’s a scene where…well let’s just say another chance is at 1-hour 3-minutes into the film.

After that, your next chance for relief is 1-hour 10-minutes into it, and your last chance for relief will be at the 1-hour 40-minute mark.

If you have to go after these times, sorry… you’re in the Endgame now.

How excited are you to see Endgame? What’s your theory on how Endgame will turn out?