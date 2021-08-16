      Weather Alert

High School Football Returns Live From Fairless This Friday Night!

Aug 16, 2021 @ 11:01am

Don’t miss a pass, tackle or touchdown.  We’ve got you at the 50 yard line all season long.  HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LIVES HERE!

Mix 94.1 and News Talk 1840 WHBC are showcasing Stark County Area High School Football.  On radio.  On TV.  And streaming.

Click here for our official sports website:  WHBCsports.com!

2021High School Football Broadcast Schedule
(All broadcast games will be aired on Mix 94.1 and News-Talk 1480 WHBC and are subject to change)

The AultCare Stadium Show airs Fridays beginning at 6pm with Kenny Roda and various guests. Stay with us for the post game Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show with Brian Novak.

RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE / Heard on Mix 94.1 and News-Talk 1480 WHBC

The Sarchione Ford Radio Game of the Week – Dan Belford with Play by Play, Mark Miller with color analysis, Kenny Roda on the sidelines and Denny Kinkead keeping the numbers straight.

Thur 8/19 – Sandy Valley @ Fairless

Fri 8/20 –    Mentor @ McKinley

Fri 8/27 –    Akron East @ Perry

Fri 9/3 –      Canton South @ Northwest

Fri 9/10 –    McKinley @ Perry

Fri 9/17 –    St. Edwards @ Massillon

Fri 9/24 –     McKinley @ North Canton

Fri 10/1 –     Jackson @ Glenoak 

Fri 10/8 –     McKinley @ Jackson

Fri 10/15 –    Perry @ Lake

Fri 10/22 –    Central Catholic @ St. Thomas Aquinas 

Sat 10/23 –   Massillon @ McKinley 

