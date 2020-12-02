      Weather Alert

Holiday Gift Guide for all the Kids In Your Life

Dec 2, 2020 @ 11:25am

Friends and family with kids rejoice – we’ve curated a list of top gift ideas for kids. These are items our staff loves, and we think your friends or family will too.

Echo Dot 4th Gen

Nintendo Switch Lite

Our Generation Doll

Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child

LEGO Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village

TECBOSS Microphone for Kids

Walkie Talkies 4 Pack

Crayola Inspiration Art Case

The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs

CamelBak Eddy Kids BPA Free Water Bottle

Alpha Media LLC is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program and may earn from qualifying purchases.

Popular Posts
Carrie Underwood And John Legend Team Up For 'Hallelujah' Video
bootleg wine alcohol
Couple Finds Stash Of Prohibition Whiskey Hidden In Walls Of Their Home
cat eating food
Amazon 'Really Sorry' After Customers Receive Cat Food Instead of PS5
Biden-Harris Ticket: First In U.S. History To Surpass 80 Million Votes
coins in a fountain
Disney Donates Fountains’ Coins To Central Florida Homeless Shelter