Homeless Man Rescues Animals from Shelter Fire
A homeless man came to the rescue after an Atlanta animal shelter caught on fire.
53-year-old Keith Walker rushed to the aid of dogs and cats as the W-underdogs shelter caught on fire on December 18. The shelter’s founder has known Walker over the years, as she’s let him keep his own dog inside every night. She now calls him her guardian angel.
Talking with CNN, Walker explained why he did what he did. “I was nervous as hell, I’m not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals,”said Walker.
Luckily, the shelter was already in the process of moving locations, so the cats and dogs Walker rescued will continue to have somewhere safe to stay. Have you ever adopted or fostered an animal from a shelter?