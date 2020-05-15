How Graduating High School Seniors Are Being Celebrated
Everyone has been coming together to make sure the class of 2020 knows they are loved and that their big accomplishment hasn’t gone in vain. Since traditional graduations, proms, senior days, and college acceptance events have given way to virtual ones, many schools, communities, and even celebrities have done their part to celebrate the class of 2020. Chicago Mayor Lightfoot took to TikTok in support of the class of 2020, she danced to the “Renegade” song to announce a city-wide graduation celebration. LeBron James has a graduation television special called “Graduate Together” which will air on Saturday, May 16th. Also on Saturday TeenVogue will hold a virtual prom at 7 PM with special performances and celebrity DJs. And Rihanna has opened “Fenty Beauty University” which gives grads a chance to fill out a diploma that “matches your hussle,” you can also nominate a friend for a chance to win Fenty beauty products.