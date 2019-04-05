Initial Findings in Death of Marlington High Senior

(WHBC) – Marlboro Township police say the 18-year-old Marlington High student found dead in Nisley Pond died from drowning, pointing to initial autopsy findings.

Police in a statement are also asking that assistant prosecutors be assigned to the case, with Aidan Jewell attending an underage drinking party just before he wandered off and went missing early Sunday morning.

That party was in a barn in the area of 7700 Pontius Street NE, not far from the pond.

Jewell’s body was pulled from the pond on Tuesday afternoon.