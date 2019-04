(WHBC) – The Jackson Twp Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

They say 21-year-old Jordan Pruitt was last seen walking in the area of Portage and Sunset Strip NW on Sunday.

He was wearing a blue Buffalo Bills zip up hoodie, grey shorts, grey tennis shoes and a red ball cap.

Call Jackson police if you have any information at 330 834-3960.