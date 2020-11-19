      Weather Alert

Jason Momoa Says He Was A Mess When He First Asked Lisa Bonet Out

Nov 18, 2020 @ 8:29pm
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been together for 15 years, and he’s still singing her praises.

In a recent interview, he talked about first meeting her and being a mess. He says, “Especially when you meet someone you’re so completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny, and she’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate.”

He also gives great advice for someone trying to date outside of their league. “Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh.”
What the strangest thing you’ve ever done to get someone’s attention that you liked?

Popular Posts
child receiving hand sanitizer
21-Day Statewide Curfew Announced Effective Thursday Night
Governor: Another Order Coming for Social Events
red mug with chocolate cake
Cooking For One? Here's How To Make Omelets And Chocolate Cake In A Mug
Local Hospitals Limit Visitations During Virus Surge
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Bill Allows Shooting Looters, Crime to Block Traffic