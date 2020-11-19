Jason Momoa Says He Was A Mess When He First Asked Lisa Bonet Out
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been together for 15 years, and he’s still singing her praises.
In a recent interview, he talked about first meeting her and being a mess. He says, “Especially when you meet someone you’re so completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny, and she’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate.”
He also gives great advice for someone trying to date outside of their league. “Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh.”
