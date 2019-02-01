Jess Glynne Performs ‘Rather Be’ At The Mix Lounge By Gabe | Feb 1, 2019 @ 3:31 PM Check out Elektra recording artist Jess Glynne performing one of her hits, ‘Rather Be’, during a performance at our latest Mix Lounge at The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard! https://www.mix941.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/JessGRatherBe.mp4 SHARE RELATED CONTENT J. Lo And A-Rod Celebrate 10-Day Fast With Carb Fest Jess Glynne Performs ‘Thursday’ At The Latest Mix Lounge Having Fun With The Polar Vortex Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Over Possible Contamination Name A Cockroach After An Ex For Valentine’s Day ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Has A Historic Night At SAG Awards