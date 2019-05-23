“Jessica Jones” Is Coming Back to Netflix
Earlier in the year, Marvel canceled the Marvel series “Jessica Jones” and the news hit fans hard, now the final season of the show is about to hit Netflix next month. The announcement on the final season came via Tweet from the official Netflix NX Twitter page. The tweet didn’t give an exact date of when the show would start, but the final season is expected to finalize Jessica’s adventure and friendships. Will you be binging the final season of “Jessica Jones?” Do you think the show will come back to another streaming service?