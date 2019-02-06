Jogger is Attacked By Mountain Lion, Chokes it to Save Himself
That will make you run faster! A man in Colorado was jogging on teh Horsetooth Mountain trail in Colorado when he was attacked by a mountain lion! The 80lb animal bit his face and wrist, but he was able to break free. He then suffocated the mountain lion WITH HIS BARE HANDS in self defense. A necropsy confirmed, and supported the man’s claim that he killed it by suffocating it.

The jogger was in the hospital for his injuries, but has since been released.

SOURCE: Fox8.com

