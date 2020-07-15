Kanye West Drops Out Of Presidential Race
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Well, that didn’t take long. Kanye West is no longer running for president.
After announcing his candidacy in a tweet on July 4th, West is dropping out.
Steve Kramer is a get-out-the-vote specialist and he was trying to get Kanye on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina. According to an Intelligencer report, Kramer had people working last weekend to help make it happen.
The effort fell flat. Kramer told Intelligencer, “He’s out.” Kanye has not made an official statement yet.