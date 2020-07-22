Katy Perry Fixed Feud With Taylor Swift So They Could Set A Good Example To Young Girls
Katy Perry opened up during her Howard Stern appearance on Tuesday (July 21) about why it was important for her to make things right with Taylor Swift.
The singers were involved in a lengthy feud that lasted years, “Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs…time will tell my story,” said Katy.
She continued saying, “What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to makeup and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption. It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly and I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other.”