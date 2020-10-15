Kelly Clarkson Talks Being An ‘Open Book’ Amid ‘Horribly Sad’ Divorce
Kelly Clarkson and fellow Voice judge, Gwen Stefani discussed going through a high-profile divorce. The ladies discussed the challenges and balance between being transparent and protecting their children.
Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June due to “irreconcilable differences” and she says she’s taking her children, River, 6, and Remington, 4, to therapy to help them deal with divorce.
“We have four kids and divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts,” says Kelly.
Gwen can sympathize with Kelly, she added that “We all have to go through sad times, heartache, and if you look at it like, this is a test — we all have to go through this — that’s a good way to kinda get to the other side because everybody gets to the other side eventually.”