Kristen Wiig Not Filming in Georgia Over Abortion Law
Because of the newly passed abortion laws in the state of Georgia Kristen Wiig’s latest movie and an Amazon series won’t film in the state.
Lionsgate made the announcement that Wiig’s upcoming comedy Bob and Star Go TO Visit Del Mar, will not film in Georgia.
These shows join other companies that are pulling out of the state over the “fetal heartbeat bill” that was made law by Governor Brian Kemp last month.
The bill prohibits abortion after a heartbeat is detected in an embryo which is usually between five and six weeks of a woman being pregnant.
What are your thoughts on companies leaving the state over the new abortion law?