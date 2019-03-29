Lady Gaga Reportedly Ended Her Engagement to Christian Carino Because He Was ‘Jealous’ and ‘Controlling’

Us Weekly is reporting that Lady Gaga was the one who initiated the breakup with Christian Carino due to his controlling ways. According to a source, Carino “was trying to find her all the time, he texted a lot and her friends didn’t like him.”

Following the split, Gaga got really focused on her career and leaned on actor Jeremy Renner for moral support although the source says that “there is chemistry” between them.

Gaga is continuing to focus on healing from the relationship, she took 11 of her closest friends to Cabo and plans to have a private dinner to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

What was the red sign that made you call off your engagement?