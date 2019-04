If you’ve had your license renewed in the past year, I got some bad news for ya. Last July 2nd, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles stopped laminating licenses. An outside vendor began producing and mailing Ohio licenses. But, the bureau continued to charge Ohioans the $1.50 lamination fee. About 2 million Ohioans paid this fee. The lawsuit, filed by lawyer Marc Dann, seeks to repay the fee plus interest to any Ohioans that were wrongly charged.

SOURCE: FOX8.COM