Let’s Zoom Together On Turkey Day

Nov 17, 2020 @ 9:23am
If you aren’t going to be near your family on Thanksgiving, Zoom has a plan for you. Normally, you can use Zoom to chat via video for up to 40 minutes for free. If you want to stay on longer, you have to pay extra. But, not this year on Thanksgiving.

Zoom just announced it’s lifting its 40-minute limit so you can keep talking for as long as you want next Thursday.

What are some of the fun things you’ve done “together” with someone on Zoom? Cooking parties? Play games?

