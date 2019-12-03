Lil Bub, Famed Internet Cat, Has Died
Lil Bub, the kitten-sized adult cat that became an Internet sensation, has died at the age of 8. I remember seeing many pictures of when Lil Bub started popping up on social media and immediately had to follow this adorable cat. There are a lot of famous internet cats out there, but sometimes we forget that behind the memes and reposts are cats that are part of someone’s family. So with this, we share our deepest condolences to Lil Bub’s owner, Mike Bridavsky.
The sad news was shared Monday by Mike. He tweeted, “It’s me, Mike — Bub’s dude. Bub has departed. She’s on her way home.” Bridavsky went on to say Lil Bub, who was born with feline dwarfism, had been suffering from a bone infection — although she appeared happy and healthy before dying in her sleep on Sunday. With its huge eyes and long, dog-like tongue, Lil Bub captured the hearts of millions of people, posing for pictures with the likes of Robert De Niro, helping raise more than $700,000 for animals in need and appearing in a TV special and documentary on Animal Planet. “Bub has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide,” Bridavsky says.
What famous internet cat has regularly been part of your life? What’s something that makes your cat special?