Live-Action Dora Movie Poster Released

The first poster for the live-action Dora the Explorer film has been released by Paramount Pictures.

The movie “Dora and The Lost City of Gold” marks Dora’s first live-action movie and stars Isabela Moner as Dora.

The movie will hit theaters on August 2.

