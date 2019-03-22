Live-Action Dora Movie Poster Released
By Sarah
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 7:15 AM

The first poster for the live-action Dora the Explorer film has been released by Paramount Pictures.
The movie “Dora and The Lost City of Gold” marks Dora’s first live-action movie and stars Isabela Moner as Dora.
The movie will hit theaters on August 2.
How do you feel about a live-action version of Dora? How often do you and your kids watch Dora the Explorer?

