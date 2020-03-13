Looking for Local Food Assistance? Here is Where You Can Find Help…
As a result of recent developments concerning the Coronavirus, supplies have become scarce at local stores. With schools closing, this puts a burden on many families who relied on school food assistance programs. Here is information on places that can help, and what they are doing concerning this sudden change. Check back for updated information.
Who: Stark County Hunger Task Force
(From the Stark County Hunger Task Force Press Release)
Stark County Hunger Task Force (SCHTF) officials are dedicated to fighting hunger in Stark County. With the onset of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ohio and the recent closure of all Ohio schools, we are amping up our efforts to feed our Stark County neighbors.
- Our emergency pantry at the Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill is increasing the amount of pantries visits per household per month. Households can now visit our emergency pantry twice a month. This will be effective Monday March 16th-Friday April 3rd. Our pantry is located at 408 9th St. SW Canton, OH 44707. Clients must pick up a ticket at the Ken Weber Community Campus to receive services. These tickets are available M-F starting at 7:30am and are distributed on a first come, first served basis. The hours for the emergency pantry are Mondays and Wednesdays 9:15am-3:35pm, Tuesdays 9:15am-2:35pm, and Thursdays and Fridays 9:15am-1:35pm. Clients must present a photo ID. With increased services we are looking for new volunteers to get involved. If you are interested in volunteering in our pantry, contact Operations Manager, Steve Smith at steve@starkhunger.org.
- Our agency is aware of the extra financial burden that families will be facing with the recent school closures. Local school districts are doing an amazing job providing food services Monday-Friday. Our Backpack for Kids program helps fill the gap during the weekend. Backpacks are grocery bags full of ready made food; two breakfasts, two lunches, 2 snacks, juice, and fresh fruit. For the next three weeks we will be distributing bags to Stark County children in need. On Friday March 20th, March 27th, and April 3rd parents and/or guardians can pick up Backpacks from 10am-2pm at the Ken Weber Community Campus. Clients will be asked to pick up Backpacks by using the door on the McKinley Ave. side of the building that is marked for Goodwill donations. There will be ample signage directing you to the appropriate entrance. Children do not need to be present to receive food. Clients must present a photo ID. If you have any questions about of Backpack for Kids program, contact Assistant Director, Stephanie Sweany at stephanie@starkhunger.org.
- Clients for both programs will need to meet income guidelines that are set by the USDA. Clients do not need to provide proof of income.