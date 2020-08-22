Lori Loughlin Fights Back Tears At College Scheme Sentencing: ‘I Made an Awful Decision’

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in a widespread college admittance scandal that was brought to light last year. The actress was found guilty of paying her daughter’s way into a college admittance through a series of falsified documents and employee payoffs. Loughlin was just one of a handful of famous and semi-notable celebrities who were swept up in the sting operation.
You can read all about her sentencing and how likely it is that she will even serve the time due to current healthcare concerns.