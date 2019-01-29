Major iPhone FaceTime Bug Lets You Hear Audio Before Caller Answers

If you use FaceTime on your Apple device, you may want to disable the app or at least cover your camera with tape until there’s a patch for a newly discovered bug.

9to5Mac uncovered the issue, which many social media users were able to recreate, where the caller’s audio and front-facing video is able to seen and heard by the recipient before accepting.

The phone and computer giant released a statement Monday saying they are aware of the problem and a software update will be coming next week.

iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.1 are affected, as well as PCs with macOS Mojave installed. The Group FaceTime feature seems to be the culprit, which Apple has disabled for users.

Are you one of those people who covers your camera? Why? Will this make you consider doing it now?