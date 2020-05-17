Majority Of Moviegoers Will Return To Cinemas If COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Are In Place
A new poll suggests that the majority of moviegoers will return to the movie theaters as long as safety guidelines are in place. So what would it take for those polled to return to the theater? 91% want hand sanitizer throughout the building.
86% would be fine with limited showtimes to allow for better cleaning between screenings. 77% want employees to wear face masks. What would it take for you to feel comfortable returning to the movie theater?