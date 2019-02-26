Man Buys Girl Scout’s Entire Stash Of Cookies For A Good Reason

A South Carolina man recently dropped $540 on Girl Scout cookies. But it’s not because he had a huge hankering for Thin Mints. He had a much better reason.

As temperatures Friday started plunging towards freezing, the man, who had already spent $40 on a few boxes, returned telling the members of Greenville’s Troop 1574, “Pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold”.

According to Kayla Dillard, the mother of one of the girls, his purchase would have taken another day and a half to unload.

While the “Good Samaritan” didn’t give his name, he did tell Dillard that he was a local businessman “and that he was going to take the cookies to the businesses.”

