Man Uses Savings to Buy Gas for Nurses to Say Thank You
A man in Michigan took $900 he had saved and stood by a gas station with a sign that read ‘Free Gas for Nurses’. He filled the gas tanks of nurses until the money ran out. Then he flipped his sign over and it said ‘Thank You Nurses’. He said he just wanted to do something to help them out.
But it wasn’t over at that point. A woman had seen what he was doing and got inspired. So she brought down some more money and he was back in business!
What a great idea!!