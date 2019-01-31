Marathon Runner Finds Puppy in Road, Runs 19 Miles With It

Khemjira Klongsanun is an avid runner and an avid animal lover.

She was running in the Chombueng Marathon in Thailand when she noticed the runners in front of her were all dodging something in the road.

When she finally caught up to the pack she noticed a small puppy. She coaxed him off the road, scooped him up and finished the race.

She said, ”It seemed to me that this little guy was lost. There were no houses, no other dogs, or no people around. So, I picked up the puppy, if only to take him out of the unsafe environment.”

Khemjira ended up adopting the puppy after no one claimed him. She named him after the marathon where they first met.

