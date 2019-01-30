Maroon 5 Cancels Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference
By Sarah
Jan 30, 2019 @ 7:23 AM
Maroon 5 may be performing at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime show, but they’re not speaking to the media beforehand, skipping out on the traditional pre-game press conference.
The NFL says they will instead host an advance “social and digital media rollout,” choosing to “let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”
This year’s show is steeped in controversy. Several artists turned down the offer to play, citing the league’s stance on kneeling players and Colin Kaepernick.
According to E! News, Adam Levine and company were swayed by the NFL and the band’s record label promising a $500,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Has the controversy turned you off from watching the Big Game this Sunday? What are you expecting to see in the Halftime show?

