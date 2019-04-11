Mars-Wrigley Interns Get Free Candy For A Year
By Sarah
Apr 11, 2019 @ 11:58 AM

An internship where you get paid and get free candy for a year? Sign me up!
Mars-Wrigley is looking for interns for their 8 to 12-week program in Chicago. They want people with the “mindset of a kid in a candy store.”
The internship will include candy tasting, traveling to Mars manufacturing sites and working on Mars-Wrigley’s global volunteer program.
Yes, it is a paid internship and the signing bonus is a year’s worth of candy. That means your pick of M and M’s, Twix, Snickers and more. You must be 21 and older to apply.

