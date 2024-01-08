Source: YouTube

Nostalgia is a powerful drug and thanks to YouTube, we can all take a look at Massillon back in the day. In the late 60’s and early 70’s, bell bottoms were everywhere, The Archies and The Rolling Stones were on top of the charts and Tiger Town was the place to be. Take a trip down Lincoln Way and check out some of the things that are still standing, some of the stuff that’s long gone and a bunch of stuff that will have you wishing for Massillon back in the day.