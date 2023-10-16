Massillon Tigers Song Tiger Nation
It’s the biggest rivalry in high school football and this year, the Canton McKinley Bulldogs host the Massillon Tigers and Tiger Nation at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Since 1894, the rivalry has created huge moments on the field, a sense of animosity between two cities and now, a new song. Featuring lyrics filled with Tiger Pride, Tiger Nation was written and performed by Roger Latham, a singer songwriter from Massillon.
