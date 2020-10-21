McDonald’s Franchisees Vow to Fix the Ice Cream Machine Issue
If you’re a true fan of McDonald’s you know that more often than not the fries are hot, the drinks are cold, and the ice cream machine is broken. Now, a group of franchisees is coming together to fix this ongoing problem.
According to Business Insider, a team has been assembled to fix the problem of the broken machines.
Tyler Gamble, the leader of the newly founded National Supply Leadership Council, says he and his team want to, “ensure that McDonald’s is no longer the butt of the joke, even with their own social media team.”
How many times have you been to McDonald’s and the ice cream machine was broken? How long do you think it’ll take for them to fix the problem?