Miley Cyrus is Doing a Metallica Covers Album
If you just did a double-take after reading that, here it is again: Miley Cyrus is working on a Metallica covers album.
Talking with Interview Magazine, the pop star revealed that she is doing a full album of Metallica covers. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited,” said Cyrus.
Cyrus has covered Metallica before, performing “Nothing Else Matters” at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.
Cyrus has been known to belt out rock songs before. At the #SOSFest over the weekend Cyrus did some surprise rock covers of The Cure and The Cranberries. She also performed Temple of the Dog’s “Say Hello 2 Heaven” at last year’s I Am the Highway tribute show for Chris Cornell.
Would you listen to Miley Cyrus’s Metallica covers album? How do you feel about pop artists moving into the rock genre?