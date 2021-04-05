Mindful Moment: Why People Convince Themselves Others Are Bad
We’ve all been there. Someone did you wrong or dirty, and no matter how you reacted to the way they treated you, somehow THEY have become the victims in their own minds. Why is this?
People do this sometimes in order to alleviate the guilt on their own consciousness. If someone treated someone else horribly, it makes it easier if they convince themselves that their victim was a bad person.
If this happens to you, remember it is not up to you to prove to your aggressor, or anyone else for that matter, that you are not a bad person. You cannot control how others choose to treat you. You can control how you respond, and how you move forward. Choose to move forward with grace and forgiveness.