Mix 94.1’s Furry Friends! Snoopy’s Story Was Sad, But Now He’s Full of Puppy Energy!

Jan 31, 2020 @ 12:37pm

Each week, Sarah Quinn and Producer Chris will head out to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Shelter and feature a new fur baby up for adoption!  Click here for more information, or call (330) 451-2343.

To view all pets available to adoption at the shelter, click here!

 

1/24/20 Boss – Adopted!

1/17/20 Mabel – Available!

 

1/10/20 Kate – Adopted!

12/5/19

Graycee – ADOPTED!

 

11/22/19

Louie – ADOPTED!

 

11/15/19

Phoebe – ADOPTED

 

11/8/19

Penny(ADOPTED) and Rocky (ADOPTED)!

11/1/19

Sugar – Adopted!

