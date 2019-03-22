Mom Blasted For Naming Daughter Disney
By Sarah
|
Mar 22, 2019

A UK mom is fighting back against online trolls for naming her baby Disney.
Jade Jeanes and her husband Josh tried for years to have a baby but struggled.
When Jade knew she was pregnant she wanted to celebrate the moment by picking an extravagant name. She had a few names in mind but settled on Disney.
The new mom says if she had a son she would name him Sonic after the popular video game.
