Mrs. Butterworth’s Will Also Change Its Branding
Add Mrs. Butterworth’s to the growing list of brands changing their image to avoid racial stereotypes.
Parent company Conagra Brands said Wednesday that the popular syrup “is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother” but “may be interpreted in a way that it wholly inconsistent with our values”.
The company promised a “complete brand and repackaging review”, joining other brands like Aunt Jemima’s, Uncle Ben’s, and Cream of Wheat and announced similar rebranding efforts this week.