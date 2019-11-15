Myles Garret Handed Long Suspension
After last night’s end of the game brawl between the Browns and Steelers, Myles Garrett has found out his punishment. He has been suspended indefinitely. He will not play the rest of this season, including the playoffs and will have to meet with the commissioner’s office before he can be reinstated for the 2020 season.
Larry Ogunjobi has also been suspended for 1 game and Maurkice Pouncey of the Steelers has been suspended for 3 games. In addition, both teams have been fined $250,000 each.