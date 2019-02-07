Napkins Land Airline In Hot Water

A marketing promotion between Coca Cola and Delta is literally being talked about around the world.

Passengers who flew with Delta got napkins branded by Coca Cola that said, “because you’re on a plane full of interesting people and hey… you never know.” with a spot for your name and number on the back.

Of course, the internet went full steam ahead and had an all-out debate whether the napkins were “Creepy AF” or all in good fun. Some demanded an apology, while others were upset that Delta would cave in.