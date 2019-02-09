Need Even MORE Caffeine In That Coffee?

So if you are a Starbucks connoisseur then you understand how the sizing and the espresso shots works.

A tall-one shot of espresso, a grande has two shots and a venti has three shots, right? WRONG! A Venti also has two shots of espresso. That is for a hot coffee. The iced Venti has three shots. An iced Venti is a 24 ounce drink while a hot Venti is 20 ounces.

So if you are looking for MAXIMUM caffeine rush order an Iced Venti drink the next time you are at Starbucks OR if you want a hot Venti pay extra for the extra shot of espresso.