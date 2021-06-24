Netflix Has Created a Dating Show Where People Wear Animal Prosthetics
If you thought Tiger King was strange, you haven’t seen anything yet. Netflix has a new dating show called Sexy Beasts which is part The Masked Singer and part Love is Blind. For the show, people wear extreme prosthetics so others cant see what they look like. And yes, it’s just as weird as it sounds. Some participants look like sharks, dogs, lions, and even the devil.
And they date and try to find true love without seeing anyone’s faces. Season One premieres on July 21st. What is the strangest thing you’ve done for love?