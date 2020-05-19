      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: DeWine Announces New Public Health Policy

Netflix’s “Space Force” Gets Another Preview

May 19, 2020 @ 11:40am

A three-minute preview trailer of the upcoming Netflix comedy Space Force was released on Tuesday. The clip shows Steve Carell leading a new branch of the US Armed Forces. A level of self-doubt and outside mockery leads him to try to accomplish the task of building something from scratch.  Space Force also stars John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Schwartz among others. A 10 part podcast hosted by cast member Jimmy O. Yang will accompany the show.  Space Force debuts on Netflix on May 29th. What has been your most recent binge-worthy recommendation?

