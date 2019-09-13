New Charlie’s Angels Song “Don’t Call Me Angel” By Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Rey Drops
We’ve been hearing about this collaboration for a while. Finally, “Don’t Call Me Angel” featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey has come to life with a video.
The trio sport black angel wings and leather for Charlie’s Angels title track. The beautiful ladies show off their badass skills in the video. Miley fights and defeats her handsome competition in a boxing ring, Lana trains as an assassin and Ariana is the good girl gone bad. Charlie’s Angels is scheduled to hit theaters November 15th.
Sometimes it’s good to be bad, what was the last devilish thing you did?