New Poll Declares Christian Bale The Best Batman

Sep 10, 2020 @ 4:26pm

A new fan poll has declared Christian Bale the best of the Batmen. The star of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy took the top spot with 43 percent of the vote in a poll by Radio Times. The ‘original’ Batman, Adam West, came in second with 14 percent, narrowly edging out Michael Keaton with 13 percent.   At the bottom?  Batman Forever’s Val Kilmer and Batman and Robin’s George Clooney – who ranked below Ben Affleck and animated voice actors Kevin Conroy and Will Arnett. Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to don the cape and cowl in the upcoming movie The Batman.

