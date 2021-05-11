      Weather Alert

Nicki Minaj’s Comeback Photos Crash Crocs Website

May 11, 2021 @ 12:10pm

After Nicki Minaj took a hiatus from social media, she almost broke the internet on Monday. She posted a photo of herself covered in pillows and wearing pink Crocs. Shortly after, Nicki and pink Crocs was trending on social media.

The Crocs website crashed and posted a message we’ll be right back. We apologize for the inconvenience but we are currently updating Crocs.com. Is Crocs about to be the shoe of the Summer? Do you think Nicki is about to announce a partnership with Crocs?

Popular Posts
TikToker Banned From Disney for Life
Farmer Builds Wall of Poop on Property After Dispute With Neighbor
A Super Blood Moon Will Be Visible This Month - Here's How to See It
Kentucky Derby Winner Fails Drug Test, Trainer Bob Baffert Denys Allegations
Derek Chauvin Files for New Trial