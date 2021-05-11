Nicki Minaj’s Comeback Photos Crash Crocs Website
After Nicki Minaj took a hiatus from social media, she almost broke the internet on Monday. She posted a photo of herself covered in pillows and wearing pink Crocs. Shortly after, Nicki and pink Crocs was trending on social media.
The Crocs website crashed and posted a message we’ll be right back. We apologize for the inconvenience but we are currently updating Crocs.com. Is Crocs about to be the shoe of the Summer? Do you think Nicki is about to announce a partnership with Crocs?