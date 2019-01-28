No More Scraping Ice from Windshield with this Hack

As a severe arctic chill descends on parts of the U.S. this week, one man’s idea for de-icing windows couldn’t have come at a better time.

Instead of scraping and chipping away at the ice on his windshield every morning, Daniel Harris uses a sandwich bag filled with warm water. Harris shows off his idea in an online video, in which he drags the heated bag over his car’s windshield and the ice just melts away.

“Hot water in a food bag, and bam — you’ve got a de-icer and a hand warmer,” Harris says, noting that the bag of warm warmer also serves as a convenient hand warmer.

Do you have any tricks for dealing with winter weather? What Internet hacks have you tried that turned out to be nonsense?